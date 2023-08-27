 Here's How Arjun Rampal REACTED To Ranveer Singh Playing The Lead in Don 3
Arjun Rampal was a part of Farhan Akhtar's Don, which was released in 2006.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Here's How Arjun Rampal REACTED To Ranveer Singh Playing The Lead in Don 3 | Photo Via Instagram.

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh was announced as the new 'Don' in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara actor's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Now, Arjun Rampal, who played the role of Jaspit Ahuja in the 2006 film Don, has reacted to Ranveer essaying the lead in Don 3.

During a recent interaction with Zoom, Arjun said, "I think it’s good. It is like when you do a Bourne Ultimatum, or a Bourne Identity, or a James Bond (film). Don’s that kind of franchise. So, the mantle’s being put onto Ranveer’s shoulders. I think he is a fantastic actor, and I think he will give it his best shot. So, I wish him all the best."

Sharing the teaser of Don 3, Farhan wrote in his caption, "A New Era Begins. #Don3."

The 2006 film of the same name, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, served as the official remake of Amitabh's classic. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen next in Punjab ‘95 which also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. It is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He is also making his Telugu debut with NBK108, which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.

