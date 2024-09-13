'Held His Hand, Slapped Him': Esha Deol Recalls Man Inappropriately Touching Her During Dus Premiere In Pune

Bollywood actress Esha Deol recently recalled a harrowing incident when a man touched her inappropriately during the premiere of her 2005 film, Dus. She stated that despite being surrounded by guards, the man got close to her, and in return, she slapped him hard across his face.

Esha recently appeared on Hauterrfly's podcast in which she narrated the shocking incident. She said that the incident took place in Pune during the premiere of Dus and she was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Zayed Khan. "All the artists were entering one by one when I entered and there were many big and strong bouncers around me too. Despite that, a man from the crowd touched me inappropriately," she recalled.

"Something happened to me and my instant reaction was that I held the man’s hand and took him out from the crowd and slapped him," she said.

Esha went on to say that while she is not a hot-tempered person usually, incidents like these that are beyond her "tolerance level" make her lose her calm. She also urged women to not ignore such incidents and rather act up to teach men a lesson.

"Just because men are physically stronger, they cannot take advantage of it. I also believe that women are emotionally stronger," she said.

Esha, who is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, also said how she came from an orthodox family and that her father wanted her to get married at 18, but she stood her ground.

After successful films like LOC Kargil, Yuva, Dhoom, Kucch To Hai, and others, Esha took a break from work to focus on her family. The actress is now reportedly eyeing a comeback and will announce her next soon.