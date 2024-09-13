 'Held His Hand, Slapped Him': Esha Deol Recalls Man Inappropriately Touching Her During Dus Premiere In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Held His Hand, Slapped Him': Esha Deol Recalls Man Inappropriately Touching Her During Dus Premiere In Pune

'Held His Hand, Slapped Him': Esha Deol Recalls Man Inappropriately Touching Her During Dus Premiere In Pune

Esha Deol said that the incident took place in Pune during the premiere of Dus and she was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Zayed Khan

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Esha Deol recently recalled a harrowing incident when a man touched her inappropriately during the premiere of her 2005 film, Dus. She stated that despite being surrounded by guards, the man got close to her, and in return, she slapped him hard across his face.

Esha recently appeared on Hauterrfly's podcast in which she narrated the shocking incident. She said that the incident took place in Pune during the premiere of Dus and she was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Zayed Khan. "All the artists were entering one by one when I entered and there were many big and strong bouncers around me too. Despite that, a man from the crowd touched me inappropriately," she recalled.

"Something happened to me and my instant reaction was that I held the man’s hand and took him out from the crowd and slapped him," she said.

Read Also
Esha Deol REACTS To Ameesha Patel's Comment On Star Kids Snatching Roles: 'My Thoughts Are Very...
article-image

Esha went on to say that while she is not a hot-tempered person usually, incidents like these that are beyond her "tolerance level" make her lose her calm. She also urged women to not ignore such incidents and rather act up to teach men a lesson.

FPJ Shorts
'Held His Hand, Slapped Him': Esha Deol Recalls Man Inappropriately Touching Her During Dus Premiere In Pune
'Held His Hand, Slapped Him': Esha Deol Recalls Man Inappropriately Touching Her During Dus Premiere In Pune
WWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video
WWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video
Mumbai: HC Asks Thane Magistrate To Rehear Lawyer’s Complaint Against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad
Mumbai: HC Asks Thane Magistrate To Rehear Lawyer’s Complaint Against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad
Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs
Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs

"Just because men are physically stronger, they cannot take advantage of it. I also believe that women are emotionally stronger," she said.

Esha, who is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, also said how she came from an orthodox family and that her father wanted her to get married at 18, but she stood her ground.

Read Also
'Botox Overloaded': Esha Deol Accused Of Getting Lip Fillers, Netizens TROLL Her As She Looks...
article-image

After successful films like LOC Kargil, Yuva, Dhoom, Kucch To Hai, and others, Esha took a break from work to focus on her family. The actress is now reportedly eyeing a comeback and will announce her next soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Held His Hand, Slapped Him': Esha Deol Recalls Man Inappropriately Touching Her During Dus Premiere...

'Held His Hand, Slapped Him': Esha Deol Recalls Man Inappropriately Touching Her During Dus Premiere...

The Old Man Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Winner Jeff Bridges' Series

The Old Man Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Winner Jeff Bridges' Series

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Aarya Jadhao SLAPS Nikki Tamboli During Heated Tussle, Fans Demand Eviction

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Aarya Jadhao SLAPS Nikki Tamboli During Heated Tussle, Fans Demand Eviction

Roopanthara OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Roopanthara OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Sujata Mehta Opens Up About Sunny Deol & Dimple Kapadia Affair: 'They Were Destined To Be Together'

Sujata Mehta Opens Up About Sunny Deol & Dimple Kapadia Affair: 'They Were Destined To Be Together'