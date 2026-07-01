'Height Of Shamelessness, Sexist Commentary': Tanya Mittal Calls Out Journalist For Calling Her 'Sasti Copy' Of Shalini Passi

Tanya Mittal Slams 'Sasti Copy' Remark By Journalist | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal strongly reacted after a Filmygyan journalist referred to her as a 'sasti copy' of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi. The journalist was also heard saying that Tanya only showcases her wealth. Responding to the remark, Tanya stated that she is no one’s copy and shared that she began her career 10 years ago by selling greeting cards for Rs 150. She added that she has worked relentlessly for over a decade and urged the media to "report facts, not cheap insults for clicks."

Tanya Mittal Slams 'Sasti Copy' Remark By Journalist

Taking to her Instagram story, Tanya wrote, "How can a media platform speak about a woman like this? Height of shamelessness. Calling a woman a "Sasti copy isn't journalism-it's cheap, sexist commentary. I am not @shalini.passi. I am Tanya Mittal. And my journey is my own.

She stated that the sad part is how, instead of appreciating a woman’s hard work, she constantly has to defend it against people like him who simply cannot digest the fact that a girl can come this far on her own.

In another story, Tanya wrote that the media platform should, before judging her journey, at least have the decency to understand it truly. She shared that ten years ago she walked away from her education and stood against her own family because she refused to let an early marriage decide her life. It wasn’t easy, it was painful and lonely, but she chose to fight for the life she believed in.

'Went To Bigg Boss, Entire Country Turned Against Me'

"I started making temple videos because I wanted to share and celebrate our culture instead of support. I was mocked. I was trolled, opportunities I had worked so hard for slipped away from my hands. I went to Bigg Boss, and the entire country seemed to turn against me. Not one person stood up for me. Not one voice spoke in my defense, and yet. I endured it all and still here I am," wrote Tanya.

Concluding, Tanya wrote that no amount of trolling, lies, or disrespect can erase ten years of pain, struggle, and relentless hard work.