'Stop Harassing Her': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Shares Video Defending Her Amid Outfit Controversy- Watch

Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Shares Video Defending Her Amid Outfit Controversy- Watch |

Several allegations have recently been made against Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal. Amid the ongoing controversy, celebrity anchor and social media personality Faridoon Shahryar came out in support of Tanya. Tanya later re-shared a video posted by Faridoon in which he urged people to "Stop harassing" and "Stop targeting" her.

Tanya re-shared the video in which the podcast host said, "She’s (Tanya) a simple girl. The way things are being written about her, the way she is constantly being targeted, and the manner in which she is perpetually under the scanner is simply not right."

Faridoon revealed that although he had interviewed Tanya on his podcast in the past, he had not been in touch with her since then. Recalling his experience with her, he said that he found Tanya to be "genuine, sincere, and straightforward." He added, "Perhaps she may not know all the intricacies of the industry, but that does not make her deserving of the constant criticism and scrutiny that comes her way."

Faridoon further urged people to remember that there is a real human being behind every social media profile and public image before rushing to judge someone. He emphasized the importance of empathy and kindness while discussing individuals online.

Lately, Tanya Mittal has been facing backlash after influencer and homegrown fashion label owner Prince Chaudhary accused her and her team of allegedly not returning an outfit borrowed from his brand, Nayaab By Prince, for a collaboration. Prince claimed that he had sent the outfit after Tanya's team shortlisted it and had clearly communicated that it needed to be returned within a month.

However, according to him, despite repeated follow-ups over nearly four months, the outfit was not returned and communication from the team became inconsistent. After Prince allegedly said to Tanya's brother that he will take legal step, the outfit was returned to him. As of now, Tanya has not issued any direct public statement addressing Prince Chaudhary's allegations regarding the unreturned outfit.