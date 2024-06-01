 Heeramandi's Jayati Bhatia On Sharmin Segal Getting Trolled: 'She Can't Rely On Less Is More Style'
Sharmin Segal has been facing criticism for her performance in the recently released, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was premiered on Netlflix, Sharmin Segal has been receiving flak for her poor performance in the series.

Jayati Bhatia, who played the role of Phatto Bi in Heeramandi, defended Sharmin and stated that she would have to work harder ahead. “This is a very important phase in her career, in her life. After this, she will only get better. This is the first step, she’s done Malaal, but here she’s worked under the guidance for Mr Bhansali, under his direction, so this is her first thing. Now she has to prove herself,” Bhatia told ABP’s Entertainment Live.

Further, the actress said that in Sharmin's next work, she can't rely on the same acting style and has to move forward.

"She has to show people while remaining true to the story… She has to work harder now. She’s our darling, but as someone who trained her for her first film, I am very protective and fond of her. As a teacher, I can say that she needs to put the criticism aside and focus on her craft going forward,” Jayati added.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Indresh Malik, and Jason Shah, among others.

