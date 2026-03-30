'Heart Is Full': Anil Kapoor Expresses Joy On Becoming 'Nana' Once Again, Extends Best Wishes To Sonam-Anand

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja | Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is on cloud nine as his daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on March 29.

Expressing joy on becoming nana once again, Anil took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

"And just like that... my heart has grown even bigger. Welcome to the world, my little one, you are already so deeply loved.

Vayu, you're a big brother now... and I know you'll be amazing. Thank you, Sonam and Anand...Nana's heart is full. Welcome to the madness, my baby-welcome to a lifetime of love."

On Sunday, Sonam and Anand announced the arrival of their second child.

The Instagram post shared on their Instagram handles features a digital illustration that conveys both warmth and serenity. The artwork depicts a woman, seated in a meditative or maternal pose amid a vibrant natural setting. Surrounding her are elements of flora and fauna, including a deer, a peacock, and several birds, creating a tranquil, celestial atmosphere.

The accompanying caption mirrors the text in the image, signed off collectively by Sonam, Anand, and their elder son, Vayu.

"With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu," the post read.

Sonam and Anand married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. The actress had announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 with a stylish social media post, which garnered widespread attention online.

In February, the couple also held their second baby shower, an intimate yet star-studded godh bharai ceremony.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)