'He Supports Acting, Producing And Art...': Israeli Show Fauda Star Lior Raz Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Watch Video

Israeli Show Fauda Star Lior Raz Praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel, and there he met the team of the famous Israeli show, Fauda. PM Modi on Thursday also shared a picture with them on Instagram. Talking to ANI, Lior Raz, who plays the lead role in Fauda, opened up about his experience of meeting the Prime Minister, and his also praised him for the supporting that he gives to acting, producing, and art in India.

Raz said, "It was amazing and it was a huge honour to meet the Prime Minister of India, such a huge country. We know that we have a lot of audience in India for our shows, and to get this honour from your Prime Minister, for us, it was great. It is great to see how he supports acting, producing, and art in your country. I think this is something that we should learn how to do it in our country as well."

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli series 'Fauda' star Lior Raz said, "It was amazing and it was a huge honour to meet the Prime Minister of India. Such a huge country and we know that we have a lot of audience in India for our shows."

The actor further added, "We would love to collaborate again. Netflix premiered my show Fauda in Goa Film Festival, we would love to comeback and do it again."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Selfie With Fauda Team

While sharing the picture with the Fauda team, PM Modi posted on Instagram, "Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda (sic)." Commenting on the picture, Raz wrote, "Thank you prime minister it was an huge honor for us (sic)."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Instagram

Meanwhile, PM Modi has become the first world leader to have 100 million followers on Instagram. It clearly shows that the popularity that the Prime Minister has.

Fauda Four Seasons

Talking about Fauda, till now, the audience has seen four seasons of the show. The first season premiered in 2015. The second season was released in 2017-2018, the third season came in 2019-2020, and the fourth season premiered in 2022.

Sony LIV's series Tanaav is an adaptation of Fauda.