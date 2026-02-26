PM Narendra Modi Meets Fauda Actors During Israel Visit, Shares Selfie: 'Thankfully, This Interaction Required No Undercover Work'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the cast of the globally acclaimed Israeli series Fauda during his recent visit to Israel. The interaction grabbed attention online after the PM shared a cheerful selfie with the team.

Posting the picture on X on the second day of his visit, on Thursday (February 26), PM Modi lightened the moment with a witty caption that referenced the show’s espionage theme. He wrote, “Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work.” The series enjoys a massive following, especially in India.

Take a look at his post here:

Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda pic.twitter.com/u1tqG3RztB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2026

Fauda, which streams internationally on Netflix, is inspired by real-life experiences of Israeli forces. The spy thriller revolves around a team of elite undercover operatives and has gained global recognition for its intense storytelling and layered characters.

The show stars Lior Raz, Hisham Sulliman, and Itzik Cohen in key roles. It was created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, drawing heavily from their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In the now-viral photograph, PM Modi is seen smiling alongside Avi Issacharoff, Netta Garti, Lior Raz, and Tsahi Halevi, among others.

The camaraderie was evident, with Tsahi Halevi resharing the image on his Instagram story. Reacting to the Prime Minister’s post, Lior Raz commented, “Thank you prime minister it was an huge honor for us,” while Netta Garti added, “Thank you prime minister for your kindness and inspiration.”

The meeting highlighted the growing cultural ties between India and Israel, particularly through entertainment. Over the years, Fauda has built a strong fan base in India and ranks among the top 20 countries for its viewership. Its portrayal of counterterrorism operations and emotionally complex characters have struck a chord with audiences.

The show’s popularity in India also led to an official Hindi adaptation titled Tanaav in 2022. The remake reimagined the high-stakes drama within an Indian setting and received a positive response. Its second season aired in 2024.

In 2022, Tsahi Halevi also visited India and met prominent film personalities, including Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali, and Vivek Agnihotri.

Originally premiering in 2015, Fauda has expanded across multiple seasons, exploring regions such as Gaza, Brussels, Syria, and Lebanon. Season 5, filmed in 2025, is slated for release later this year.