'He Said It In A Positive Way...': Shekhar Suman Defends Sanjay Dutt Amid Backlash Over 'Can't Find Peace In India' Remark

Shekhar Suman Backs Sanjay Dutt After 'Peace In India' Controversy | Photo Via Shekhar Suman YouTube

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently appeared on Shekhar Suman’s show Shekhar Tonite for a special Gandhi Jayanti episode, where he spoke about the state of the country and said he no longer felt the same sense of "peace" in India. His remarks soon drew criticism on social media, following which Dutt clarified that his comments were part of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous.

Shekhar Suman Defends Sanjay Dutt

Now, Shekhar Suman has reacted to the backlash and come out in support of the actor. He said that Dutt’s remarks were made positively and should not be taken out of context.

"Sanjay Dutt has huge respect for our country and fellow countrymen, and what he said was completely innocuous and in a very positive way. He should not be penalised and maligned for what he never said or meant. I know him for years; he is a good man who loves his country and has utmost regard for it," Shekhar told NDTV.

Sanjay Dutt: "Ek peace hona chahiye, I can’t feel that peace anymore in India."But what kind of "peace" is he talking about?If there is no peace in India, then where is it? In our neighbouring countries? https://t.co/IKl8xHK3eJ — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 3, 2026

Sanjay Dutt Reacts To Backlash Over 'No Peace In India' Comment

Earlier, Dutt had addressed the controversy in a statement shared on social media. The actor clarified that his remarks had been misunderstood and said he had no intention of hurting anyone’s religious sentiments or disrespecting any individual, community or institution.

Dutt also drew a parallel with the humour and satire associated with his popular Munna Bhai films, particularly the concept of “Gandhigiri”, which promotes love, warmth, togetherness and goodwill.

“My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous,” he stated, adding that his words had unfortunately been interpreted outside their intended context.

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What Sanjay Dutt Said

Sanjay said that people in India are lovely and expressed his wish for peace in the country. He added that he no longer feels the same sense of peace in India. The actor further described Indians as large-hearted and hospitable, saying that the country has given so much to the world and should always remain that way.

He concluded by saying that he prays to Shivji for those days to return soon.