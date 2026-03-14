'He Regarded Me As Ameesha Deol’: Gadar Actress Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Bond With Dharmendra

Dharmendra / Ameesha Patel | Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away in November last year. Hs demise left many celebrities sad, and one of them is Ameesha Patel. The actress had earlier penned a long, emotional post after Dharam ji passed away, and recently in an interview, she opened up about her bond with the late actor.

While talking to Zoom, Ameesha said, "When Dharam ji left us, it felt like a personal loss for me. I truly felt it. Although he treated me like family, I didn’t interact with him frequently. Yet, he regarded me as 'Ameesha Deol' and part of the family."

Further, Ameesha revealed that she was supposed to make her debut with a film produced by Dharmendra under his banner Vijayta Films. But, later, when she was offered Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, she requested Sunny Deol to let her do the film.

Ameesha said, "When KNPH came along, I approached Sunny and said, 'Sunny, please let me out of this contract. Your film has been stalled for a few months. Please allow me to pursue KNPH.' He told me I didn’t need his approval. He took the contract and ripped it up right then. He said, 'go!' Even if he had the contract, he would still say go. He’s truly wonderful."

But later, the two finally teamed up for Gadar, which was Ameesha's second film. She said, "Sunny and I were simply meant to be together."

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Recreate Gadar Success With Sequel

In 2023, Ameesha and Sunny teamed up for Gadar 2, and the audience was super excited to watch Tara and Sakina together on the big screens. The film became a blockbuster and collected Rs. 525.70 crore at the box office in India.

Well, fans of the franchise, and Sunny and Ameesha are now waiting for Gadar 3.