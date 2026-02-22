'He Is Like My Brother': Chahat Pandey Clarifies Bond With Rajat Dalal- EXCLUSIVE

Chahat Pandey Clarifies Bond With Rajat Dalal |

After her elimination from The 50, Chahat Pandey has finally addressed the constant chatter around her alleged romantic equation with Rajat Dalal. The duo, who first met in Bigg Boss 18 and later reunited on The 50, have often been linked together by fans under the hashtag ‘Rahat’. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Chahat clarified her stance, calling Rajat “like a brother” and urging people to stop misrepresenting their bond.

Reacting to the constant speculation around her name being linked with Rajat Dalal, Chahat said she was deeply uncomfortable with how things were being portrayed online. “What can I even say? Some things don’t feel good at all. When I stepped out of the house and saw that people had linked Rajat and my name together, it did not feel good. Because after Bigg Boss, Rajat himself had made a video, which is still available on YouTube - if you search for it, you will find it - where he clearly said that after Bigg Boss, Chahat is like my younger sister. So that itself makes it clear that there is nothing like that. Then we met again on this show, but people’s perspectives did not change. They started seeing our friendship from a different angle. All our videos - if he is hugging me or any other video - if you remove the love angle music and instead put brother-sister music on it, your perspective will change. So this proves how social media can be used in such a negative way. It is an example of how social media can play a role in damaging someone’s image.”

Chahat emphasised that linking two people without their acceptance is unfair and clarified the nature of their relationship. “Taking someone’s name like this without their permission and without their acceptance is not a good thing. Please change your perspective, change your thinking. There is a good bond between Rajat and me, which you saw in Bigg Boss as well. Even after Bigg Boss, when we came out, we were shocked to see what was happening outside because there was nothing like that."

She reiterated that their relationship is purely platonic and rooted in respect. “So linking a good bond and a good friendship in this way is not right. I just want to give this clarification that there is nothing like that. And if there was something, we would have said it ourselves. We would have come forward and spoken about it. So linking our names like this did not feel good; it feels bad seeing all this. We are good friends, and as I said, Rajat has already made a video saying that I am like his younger sister. So our bond is like that of brother and sister - you can call it friendship as well, but it is like that. Rajat respects all women a lot. And I would just say - please stop this, because it does not feel good.”