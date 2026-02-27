'He Is Jealous & Insecure': Faiz Baloch CALLS OUT Prince Narula For Playing Dirty Politics In The 50 - FPJ Exclusive

Social media star and reality show contestant Faiz Baloch has finally broken his silence on his clash with Prince Narula in reality show 'The 50'. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Faiz addressed allegations of insecurity and firmly called out what he believes was a sense of superiority directed at him for coming from the influencer community.

Referring to Prince’s comments that seemingly undermined influencers, Faiz made it clear that digital creators deserve equal respect and that leadership comes with responsibility. He also opened up about where things went wrong between them inside the show and whether an apology would change anything.

Faiz questioned the hypocrisy in criticising influencers while being active on social media himself and emphasised that public figures should lead responsibly.

“Everyone has grown up watching him. Since 2014, from the time he won Bigg Boss, we have been watching him. But if you yourself behave in a certain way, then the people who follow you will do the same. If you don’t do it, they won’t do it either. You speak about us making 15-second videos - why so much jealousy, I don’t understand. You also make videos. I have not made them alone. If you yourself are making videos and then telling someone else something about making videos, that is wrong. I will always say this respectfully, brother.”

Faiz stated that he holds no grudges and believes the issue can be resolved privately rather than through public apologies. “You are very big, I will give you respect. If you gave me respect, I would have also given you respect. If he ever comes and apologises then what is my reaction? It’s not about apologising. It’s a matter between brothers; we can talk among ourselves."

Faiz suggested that inconsistencies during the elimination round created cracks in their equation, leading to misunderstandings and tension. “First, it was said that we would stay together and play the game. I am talking about the first day. The jealousy came later. I don’t know why he said he didn’t vibe with Adnaan (Shaikh). But when Faisu's (Mr. Faisu) name came up during elimination, at that moment he said, ‘I didn’t vibe with Adnan'. If you make it work, it will work. If you say you don’t want to eliminate and then you are doing that only, how will it work? No one will make it work with you."