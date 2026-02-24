Prince Narula VS Rajat Dalal: The 50 Fame Claps Back At 'Jhoothi Maa Kasam' Allegation- Watch VIDEO

Prince Narula VS Rajat Dalal |

Is Prince Narula Taking a Dig at Rajat Dalal? The 50 contestant and reality TV personality Prince Narula took to his Instagram story to clap back at Rajat Dalal’s recent cryptic post. He uploaded a video clarifying that he was not lying when swearing on his mother. The controversy began after Rajat shared a cryptic story on Instagram.

Rajat wrote, "Jab khane ko itna kuch h is dharti pe... to jhoothi maa kasam q khani??? (When there is so much food on this earth… then why swear on a false promise?)"

Responding to the post, Prince shared a video on his Instagram story, defending his claim about not lying when swearing on his mother. He took a dig at Rajat, saying, "Failane ko itna kuch hai, but log show se bahar aake jhuth he kyu failate hai." He further explained, "Hume apni maa se pyaar hai bohot or itna hum gire hue nhi hai ki kasam jhuthi khale."

Prince also claimed that by the end of The 50, viewers will know who is right and who is not. He asserted that he has never feared elimination from the show and added a warning to Rajat: "Mic ke bina humari kya baat hui thi ye tu or main ache se janta hain."

The 50: Who Got Evicted In The Latest Episode?

In the recent episode of The 50, Monalisa was given the exit order. Commenting on the same, Rajat uploaded a video where he was seen saying, "Kuch bhi ghuma ke, kaise bhi kar ke, kahi na kahi aisa ghuma dunga ki Monalisa hi 1-2 fin me bahar jayegi." Soon then, the Lion gave the exit order to Monalisa. After this, Rajat labeled himself as the Samikaran King.

The 50 new episodes releases every day at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar nd at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.