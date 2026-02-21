'Please Mat Kro': Lovekesh Kataria Urges The 50 Viewers To Avoid Spoilers; Finale Expected In March

Lovekesh Kataria Urges The 50 Viewers To Avoid Spoilers |

The shoot for The 50 has officially wrapped up. After leaving the house, several contestants shared their reactions. With numerous spoilers circulating online, Lovekesh Kataria took to his Instagram story to set the record straight. In his video, he emphasized that no one knows who the winner of The 50 is yet and called out media outlets for releasing spoilers before the official episodes are aired.

He said in his video, "Jaise jaise eviction ho raha tha, media houses pehle hi reveal kar de rahe the ki kon bahar aa raha hai. Mera ye manna hai ki ye spoilers jab tak chalte rahenge to I don't think jo show ka flavour hai wo, as a audience perspective, dekhne ko milega." Lovekesh then urges the media houses to not give the spoilers as this affects the TRP of the show, saying, "Please mat kro."

Lovekesh Kataria is furiious with those sharing Reality Show spoilers!👀#ElvishYadav #Elvisharmy𓃵 pic.twitter.com/WXgPb7LrOi — Subrata Das (@isubratadas) February 21, 2026

He further urged the viewers to watch the show as only shoot has been ended and not the show. He further confirmed that The 50 will go until March end. Let us further wait for the official announcement of The 50 finale date. Lovekesh also added that The 50 will have around 50 to 60 episodes in it.

Who Is The Winner Of The 50?

According to Film Window’s report, Prince Narula was initially one of the finalists of The 50. However, he sacrificed his spot to allow Shiv Thakare to become a finalist. Shiv reportedly went on to win The 50 after a tough battle with Mr. Faisu. However, the outlet later clarified that Shiv is not the winner, citing confusion caused by the filming of the finale. If the reports are accurate, Faisal Shaikh is the runner-up. We'll have to wait for the release of the finale episode to find out what truly happened.

The 50 new episodes releases every day at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.