'Tumhari Kyu Jal Rahi': The 50's Faiz Baloch Hits Back At Prince Narula's 'Can't Act Beyond 12 Seconds' Remark- EXCLUSIVE

There has been considerable discussion about influencers on The 50. Prince Narula recently commented on social media influencers, stating that they "can't act beyond 12 seconds." Responding to the remark, the 50 fame Faiz Baloch hit back, saying, "Ye baar baar neecha dikhana ye bhot time se chalta aa raha hai, thik hai lekin bas ho gaya..."

In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, Faiz said that influencers and actors belong to two different professions. He added that if influencers are not commenting on someone else's profession, actors should also refrain from doing so. Hitting back at the criticism, Faiz said, "Video banate hain to kya? Tum bhi banate ho, tum bhi banana band kar do. Social media pe aana band kar do, sirf TV pe dikha karo." However, he acknowledged that this is not practical and therefore, actors should stop making such remarks about influencers. Faiz sarcastically added, "Agar upar wala hamko chance de raha hai to tumhari kyu jal rahi hai?"

Faiz further addressed the comments about influencers earning "easy money." He claimed that he had struggled extensively before reaching this stage in his life. He stated that he invested heavily in himself and his team before achieving fame and now earns comfortably.

When asked about Prince not supporting outsiders and allegedly looking down upon influencers, Faiz said that he has grown up watching him since 2014. He further added that Prince himself made TikTok videos and therefore should not criticize influencers. However, Faiz clarified that he still has immense respect for Prince and does not want to say anything ill about him.

Following his stint on The 50, Faiz now hopes to be featured on shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he can present his point of view to a wider audience.