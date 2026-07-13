'He Is A Clown': Anupam Kher Retweets Old Videos Of Him & Naseeruddin Shah Amid Being Trolled For His Statement On Ram Mandir Donation Controversy

Naseeruddin Shah-Anupam Kher Videos Go Viral | X (Twitter)

In 2020, Naseeruddin Shah, in an interview, criticized Anupam Kher for vocally supporting the government. Shah labelled Kher a "clown" and a "sycophant." In response, the Saaransh actor shared a video questioning Shah's upbringing. Now, after six years, both videos have gone viral on social media amid Kher being trolled for his statement on the Ram Mandir donation controversy.

In fact, Kher himself retweeted a post featuring the viral videos. Watch the video below...

kin padarthon ka sevan karte hain maulana naseeruddin ji?pic.twitter.com/2E0PZPOqRA — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 13, 2026

Anupam Kher On Ram Mandir Donation Theft

During an interview with India Today, while talking about the Ram Mandir donation theft, Kher said, "People are making it out into some kind of a 'loot machi hai mandir mein'. These kinds of words are being used."

He added, "Loot machi thi jab Mughalon ne hamare mandiron ko toda tha. Loot machi thi tab jab Mughal rajaon ne Brahmino ko maarke unke janayu ko tola tha. Loot machi thi jab yaha bahot Mughal emperors aaye the aur cheezen uthake le gaye the. Loot machi thi tab jab women were raped in temples' premises. That's a much bigger problem; if we can overcome that, then I think this is a very, very minor thing. It is a human greed of a few individuals."

Anupam Kher-Naseeruddin Shah Reconcile

While these old videos of the actors are going viral on X, Kher and Shah have buried the hatchet. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor, during Unfiltered by Samdish, revealed that Shah approached him at the funeral of filmmaker H.D. Pathak, hugged him, and said, "Sorry yaar."

Anupam Kher's Cryptic Post

Meanwhile, amid the trolling, the actor shared a video in which he spoke about how one cannot be everyone's favourite. He captioned the video as, "Lokpriya hona acha lagta hai… Lekin har kisi ka pasandeeda banne ki koshish aksar hamen khud se door kar deti hai. Maine seekha hai ki sabse zaruri hai apni nazron mein acha insaan bane rahna. Baaki duniya ki rai to waqt ke saath badalti rehti hai! Aapki duniya mein kitne log hain jinki rai sachmuch mayne rakhti hai? Kabhi is baare mein sochiyega. Don’t try to be popular with the whole world. It is neither possible nor healthy. Jai Ho! (sic)."