Anupam Kher Visits Sacred Kalighat Kali Temple In Kolkata, 'Prayed For Health & Peace' |

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently visited the revered Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata, one of India's most significant Shakti Peethas, where he offered prayers and sought the blessings of Maa Kali. Sharing glimpses of his spiritual visit on X, the actor penned a heartfelt note reflecting on faith, gratitude and India's rich spiritual heritage.

Expressing how deeply moving the experience was, Kher wrote, "There is something deeply reassuring about standing in a place of worship that has witnessed centuries of faith, hope, tears, and prayers."

The actor shared that his visit was not just a personal spiritual journey but also an opportunity to pray for the well-being of others. He wrote, "Today, I had the privilege of seeking the blessings of #MaaKali at the sacred Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata. I prayed for strength, gratitude, and above all, for the health, happiness, and peace of every one of you."

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His message highlighted the timeless significance of India's ancient temples, describing them as places where generations of devotees have turned to in moments of hope, devotion and gratitude. Reflecting on the country's spiritual legacy, he wrote, "The beauty of India lies not only in its diversity but also in its ancient temples, where generations have come with folded hands and returned with renewed faith."

Kher also extended his gratitude to the people who made his temple visit possible. Thanking the Haldar family for their warm hospitality, he wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the Haldar family for their warmth and for making this blessed visit possible."

He concluded his heartfelt note with a prayer seeking the divine blessings of the Goddess for everyone, writing, "Jai Maa Kali! May Her blessings always guide and protect us all."