Video: Anupam Kher Reacts To Ram Mandir Donation Theft, Says 'Accused Must Be Punished, There Should Be No Blame On Sanatan'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings before beginning the shoot of his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi. During his visit, the actor also addressed the ongoing Ram Temple donation theft controversy, calling the incident "wrong" while urging people not to blame Sanatan or Lord Ram for the alleged crime.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the alleged theft of temple donations, the actor said the incident should be viewed as an isolated crime and not associated with faith.

"If there is a theft in the house, they don't put a chain around the house. What happened was wrong; it shouldn't have happened. But Sanatan and Ramji are from the Dwapar Yuga, from the Yugo Yuga and.... we should take this as an incident. Those who have done this, they should definitely be caught. But there should be no blame on Sanatan or Ramji."

VIDEO | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher says, "If a theft takes place in a house, people do not blame the house itself... Similarly, Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram have existed since ancient times, across the ages. We should not allow one such incident to tarnish… pic.twitter.com/2NYSfKil66 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026

Meanwhile, the investigation into the Ram Temple donation theft case has continued to gather pace. On July 7, Uttar Pradesh Police approached the court seeking custody of three accused after recovering large amounts of cash from them.

According to investigators, custody is required to examine the accused's bank accounts and trace the financial trail connected to the recovered money. Police suspect that part of the allegedly stolen funds may have been used to purchase various goods, making bank records crucial to establishing the alleged proceeds of crime.

Officials said Rs 14.25 lakh was recovered from accused Lavkush Mishra, Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, and Rs 18.07 lakh from Karunesh Pandey. Investigators are also looking into claims that around Rs 18 lakh was deposited in the bank account of Karunesh Pandey's wife. During the proposed custody remand, police plan to question the accused about the source of those deposits and determine whether the recovered money is linked to the alleged theft. They also believe additional recoveries may be possible as the investigation progresses.

Earlier this week, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government following a request from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, submitted its preliminary report on the alleged irregularities.

The report claims CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5, 2026, showed nearly 70 instances in which counting staff allegedly concealed bundles of cash and loose notes in their clothes, shoes, and other personal belongings during the counting process.

Six individuals — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Ramashankar Mishra — have been named based on prima facie evidence, and cases have been registered against them.

The SIT also highlighted several security and procedural lapses despite an existing MoU and standard operating procedure with the State Bank of India.

The report further held trust officials, including former trustee Dr Anil Mishra and counting in-charge Subhash Srivastava, responsible for supervisory failures. It also noted recoveries of nearly Rs 78.94 lakh and other items from the accused before the investigation formally began. Bank analysis reportedly revealed deposits higher than the accused's salaries.

Following the preliminary findings, the Trust accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Anil Mishra on moral grounds and said it has started implementing reforms.