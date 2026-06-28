Ram Mandir Theft: Looting Faith, Not Just Money | File photo

When reports first surfaced that crores of rupees donated by devotees to the Ram Temple at Ayodhya had been syphoned off, many dismissed them as malicious rumours. Even when the alleged figure rose to Rs 200 crore, the initial response was disbelief. After all, few could imagine that money offered in the name of Lord Ram could become the target of systematic theft. The temple authorities, instead of welcoming scrutiny, chose to brush aside the allegations, insisting that everything was beyond reproach. That was indeed a grave mistake. The proper course would have been to register an FIR immediately and order a thorough police investigation. Transparency, not denial, should have been the first instinct of those entrusted with managing one of India’s holiest shrines.

As official silence persisted, public suspicion only deepened. It was against this backdrop that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a three-member inquiry. The findings demolished the claim that the allegations were imaginary. CCTV footage reportedly revealed clear evidence of pilferage, leading to the arrest of eight employees entrusted with counting donations. The recovery of nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash from the accused has lent further credibility to the investigation. Their relatives have reported that their lifestyle had, of late, been undergoing a dramatic change. Police are now probing a money trail that reportedly exceeds Rs 7 crore. Two senior office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have stepped down, while some of those arrested are said to have been closely associated with them. One of the accused reportedly served as the driver of former general secretary Champat Rai. These developments raise uncomfortable questions. Can eight lower-level employees syphon off such large sums over a prolonged period without the knowledge or negligence of their superiors? Was no one monitoring the CCTV footage? Were internal audits conducted at all? Accountability cannot stop with the lowest rung merely because they are the easiest to prosecute.

The challenge is compounded by the apparent absence of a comprehensive system for recording every donation received. At least one community leader has complained that receipts were not issued for a substantial quantity of silver blocks donated to the temple. Without meticulous records, it may never be possible to determine the true extent of the losses. Rumours flourish where transparency is absent. The only effective antidote is a fair, independent and exhaustive investigation that follows the evidence wherever it leads. Those responsible, irrespective of rank or influence, must be brought to justice. This is not merely a case of financial fraud. It is an alleged betrayal of the faith of millions who made their offerings believing they were contributing to a sacred cause. Protecting that faith requires not denial but uncompromising accountability.