'He Is A Born Warrior': Kamya Punjabi Defends Kushal Tandon After His Breakdown In Alliance Promo

Kamya Punjabi Defends Kushal Tandon After His Breakdown In Alliance Promo |

The promo of the reality show, Kushal Tandon was seen breaking down in tears, reportedly after Vanshaj Singh re-entered the game as a wildcard contestant. Reacting to the emotional moment, Kamya took to social media and wrote, "Seeing Kushal emotional in the precap broke my heart."

Coming out in support of Kushal, Kamya wrote, "Par kehte hain na, roney waale kamzoor nahi hote, unka dil saaf hota hai." She further claimed that Kushal has given his 100 per cent to the game, be it in tasks, planning or strategy. According to Kamya, despite his fellow contestants allegedly trying to bring him down, Kushal has continued to fight the battle on his own.

Seeing Kushal emotional in the precap broke my heart 💔 Par kehte hain na, roney waale kamzoor nahi hote, unka dil saaf hota hai. He has given his 100% to this game from day one, single-handedly handling all the planning and ganging up. They can bring their entire crowd to pull… — Kamya Punjabi Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) July 17, 2026

Kamya penned, "He has given his 100% to this game from day one, single-handedly handling all the planning and ganging up. They can bring their entire crowd to pull him down, but they forget he is a born warrior. He has his family and millions of hearts standing right behind him as his ultimate shield."

Ending her note on an encouraging note, Kamya cheered for Kushal and wrote, "Bounce back stronger and smash it my Brother!"

People in the comments section also praised Kamya for speaking up in support of Kushal. One user wrote, "I'm not feeling good either. Everyone is coming at Kushal and targeting him. At some point, a person's breakdown is bound to happen. He's human, not a statue. It's sad to see." Many others criticised the makers for bringing "badtameez" Vanshaj Singh back into the game. Another user tweeted, "Just wonder how these reality show makers keep on bringing badtameez kids like Vanshaj again after eviction... Totally disgusting."

🛑 Tommorow Episode promo 🔥



Get Seated for next episode High voltage Drama💀



Vanshaj Re-entry made Kushal Angry he charged at him .



Host bashed Kushal and he got Emotional in the End.



Peak #Thealliance📈 #Alliance#Allianceonprime

pic.twitter.com/dpoZa8F5kA — Rohan (@Bigboss_check) July 17, 2026

New episodes of Alliance stream daily at 12 pm on Prime Video. The reality show recently witnessed the wildcard entries of Vanshaj Singh and rapper Bali, following the reported double eviction of Riiva Kishan and Armaan Khera. While the makers have not officially confirmed the eliminations, multiple online spoiler pages and entertainment reports have claimed that Riiva and Armaan are the contestants who have exited the game.