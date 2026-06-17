'He Has Been Through A Harrowing Time': Mahesh Bhatt Says He Is Very Happy For Vikram Bhatt As Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Is Doing Well At Box Office

Mahesh Bhatt On Haunted 3D Success | Instagram

Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past, starring Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande, was released last Friday. The movie's pre-release buzz was not that great, and the makers had not done any extensive promotions. But, amid other big releases like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the horror film got the best opening, and it has been performing very well at the box office.

While talking about Haunted 3D getting a good response at the box office, Mahesh Bhatt told Variety India, “I am very happy for Vikram. He has been through a harrowing time recently and this proves that it is in the darkest moments in life that your best comes out, because that gives you the bounce, motivation and fuel to put in everything you have into your work.”

Mahesh Bhatt Reveals He Was Involved In Writing Of Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past

When he was asked whether he has presented the film, the Sadak director said, "I have been involved in its writing. My association with my proteges is emotional, not professional and I owe them a hand, so I have worked on the story."

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Haunted 3D took an opening of Rs. 2.50 crore at the box office. It showed a good jump during the first weekend and collected Rs. 9.35 crore net in India in three days.

On Monday, it did show a drop, but still managed to earn Rs. 2 crore, and even on Tuesday, it collected the same amount. So, in five days, Haunted 3D has minted Rs. 13.35 crore.

According to reports, Haunted 3D is made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore. So, it will clearly surpass its budget at the box office. But, to become a clean hit, the movie needs to perform better in the upcoming days.