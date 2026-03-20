'He Doesn't Get Enough Credit...': Ranvir Shorey Calls Dhurandhar Actor Gaurav Gera 'Underrated' After Fans Praise His Performance

Ranvir Shorey Praises Dhurandhar Actor Gaurav Gera | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Gaurav Gera has been receiving praise since his appearance in the 2025 film Dhurandhar, where he played Aalam Bhai, the Lyari-based handler of Indian intelligence agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Mazari, who goes undercover to dismantle a terror network in Karachi. Known for selling doodh soda in a musical style at his Lyari juice shop, Gera reprised the role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), where his character takes on a more powerful and emotional arc.

Ranvir Shorey Praises Dhurandhar Actor Gaurav Gera

Ranvir Shorey praised Gaurav Gera, calling him one of the most 'underrated' actors in the country, while reacting to an X user who lauded the actor, previously known for his viral character Chutki. The user noted that despite his talent, Gera was rarely offered serious roles, but Dhurandhar changed that as he completely transformed into Aalam Bhai. The post also stated that many viewers did not even recognise him, that he carried the post-interval scenes in Dhurandhar 2, and that audiences will now remember him for this role.

In response, Ranvir wrote on X (Twitter), "One of the most talented and underrated actors of the country! Besides that, he also doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the pioneers of great digital content in India! @gauravgera is a genius and a powerhouse of talent, and I’m glad the world is finally waking up to him!"

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

The film earned Rs 240 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. It also collected Rs 102.55 crore (all languages) on Day 1, an exceptional figure, taking its total collection to Rs 145.55 crore (all languages).

Dhurandhar 2 also overtook the opening day collections of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, and is now just a few crores away from surpassing KGF: Chapter 2. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has firmly entered the top-5 list of highest opening day grossers in India, alongside Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 164.25 crore), RRR (Rs 133 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 121 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 116 crore)

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final instalment of the duology, stars the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.



