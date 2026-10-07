‘He Could Have Killed Anyone’: Bigg Boss Fame Archana Gautam Reveals How Thief Targeted Her Mumbai Cafe & Why Police Asked Her Not To Share CCTV |

Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam has opened up about the robbery at her Mumbai cafe, Oye Churros, revealing that around Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 in cash was stolen from the premises. The actress also claimed that the theft appeared to be carefully planned and revealed that police had initially asked her not to release the CCTV footage publicly.

Speaking about the incident, Archana said to Hindustan Times, “There was around Rs. 20K to Rs. 25K in the cash counter. And the cash counter itself was worth nearly Rs. 50K.” She further claimed that the thief had prepared himself before carrying out the robbery, saying he “brought a stick and slept outside at night.” According to Archana, the person appeared to have carefully chosen the time and opportunity to commit the theft.

The actress alleged that the robbery was not spontaneous and that the accused had planned it in advance. “He had planned it and taken full care of when he could do it and when the right time would be,” she claimed.

Archana further alleged that the thief was carrying a weapon that could potentially have been used to harm anyone who confronted him. She said he had bought “such a big stick that if anyone caught him, he could kill them.”

Following the incident, Archana filed an FIR at Mumbai’s Versova police station. She claimed that the police initially advised her against making the CCTV footage public. “The police had told me not to tell anyone; they also asked me not to release the CCTV footage online,” she said.

Explaining why she followed the police’s advice initially, Archana said she was told that making the footage public could alert the accused and potentially allow him to flee. However, after waiting several days and learning that the thief had still not been caught, the actress decided to share the footage online.

Archana explained that releasing the CCTV video was ultimately her way of seeking help from the public and increasing the chances of identifying the accused. “It’s not that I will sit hand in hand. Releasing the CCTV footage was my way of asking fans and people around me if they had any clues about who this thief could be. At least, who knows, someone may know him, kisi ke paas koi clue hoga,” she said.