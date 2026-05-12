'Have Huge Respect For Him, But...': Ranveer Singh To NOT Play Lord Shiva In Film Adaptation Of The Immortals Of Meluha, Clarifies Amish Tripathi

Ranveer Singh To Not Play Lord Shiva | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh has been in the spotlight ever since Dhurandhar hit theatres in December 2025. Adding to the buzz, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), released on March 19, 2026, has also been breaking box office records. While the 40-year-old actor is yet to announce a new film, reports claimed that Ranveer had acquired The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi to develop it with Birla Studios and was expected to play Lord Shiva.

Ranveer Singh To Not Play Lord Shiva

However, Amish has now denied the reports. Speaking to Variety India, Tripathi said, “The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true.”

The Immortals of Meluha was initially set to be adapted into a big-budget film by Karan Johar, with Karan Malhotra attached to direct. Johar had acquired the rights in 2012, but the project was eventually shelved due to concerns over possible backlash regarding the portrayal of an Indian God on screen.

After the rights reverted, Sanjay Leela Bhansali acquired them, although the adaptation never moved forward.

The actor, who was initially a part of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, reportedly exited the project due to creative differences.

Ranveer is all set to star next in Pralay, as of now, an official announcement is awaited. The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of Hansal Mehta, who co-directed the smash hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pralay will mark Jai Mehta’s debut in feature films.