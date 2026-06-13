Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1: Vikram Bhatt's Horror Thriller Opens Surprisingly Well, Earns ₹2.50 Crore

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past arrived in cinemas on Friday, June 12, and delivered a surprising performance at the box office on its opening day. Starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty and Mimoh, Chetna Pande and Hemant Pandey, the horror thriller managed to attract audiences despite stiff competition from other major releases.

The film opened alongside Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh, as well as Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, headlined by Kangana Ranaut.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past serves as a sequel to the 2011 horror hit Haunted 3D, which was one of the most successful horror releases of its time

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past defied expectations by collecting an estimated Rs 2.50 crore net in India on its first day across 2,907 shows, according to Sacnilk. The opening is being viewed as a positive result for a horror film, particularly in a crowded release window.

In Hindi, the film earned Rs 2.45 crore from 2,842 shows, while its Telugu version contributed Rs 5 lakh from 65 shows, taking its total India gross box office collection to Rs 2.95 crore.

Budget

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the film's budget, reports suggest that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore.

Haunted 3D Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film remains caught between nostalgia and reinvention. It offers atmospheric pleasures, earnest performances and moments of emotional sincerity, but its reliance on familiar genre machinery prevents it from becoming the haunting experience it aspires to be."