Is Samay Raina LinkedIn's New Head Of Communications & Ethics? Here's The TRUTH Behind Viral Claim

Samay Raina Is LinkedIn's New 'Head Of Ethics'? | Photo Via YouTube

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is once again at the centre of online attention, but this time, a viral LinkedIn-related claim is making headlines. A screenshot circulating on social media claims that Raina has joined LinkedIn as its "Head of Communications & Ethics."

The claim comes amid the controversy surrounding Raina over his alleged Bihari-Kashmiri joke on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.

Samay Raina Is LinkedIn's New 'Head Of Ethics'?

According to a screenshot circulating online, The Daily Ledger, described as an American daily newspaper, published a report on August 18 with the headline, "Samay Raina Joins LinkedIn as Head of Communications & Ethics."

However, the authenticity of the purported article could not be independently verified. There has also been no credible announcement from LinkedIn or Raina confirming the appointment.

Is Samay Raina Really Joining LinkedIn?

No credible evidence currently suggests that Raina has joined LinkedIn in the role mentioned in the viral post.

G Harshith Aditya Varma, a LinkedIn creator from the Greater Hyderabad Area, addressed the viral claim in a post and clarified that the headline was fake. According to his LinkedIn profile, Varma works as Head of Growth at LinkedINspire.

Varma also connected the joke to Raina’s reputation as a comedian, pointing out the contrast between LinkedIn’s often-serious professional tone and Raina’s irreverent style of entertainment.

As of now, Samay Raina has not publicly reacted to the viral claim.

Samay Raina, Sharon Verma's Bihari-Kashmiri Joke Controversy

During the segment, Sharon Verma made wisecracks about Raina’s Kashmiri Pandit roots, while Raina joked about Verma’s links to Bihar.

The exchange later drew criticism on social media, with several users objecting to the references and the context.