Haryanvi Actress Divyanka Sirohi Faced Work Crisis & Financial Trouble Before Sudden Death At 30: Report

The sudden death of Haryanvi actress and social media sensation Divyanka Sirohi has left the industry in shock, with emerging details pointing towards financial struggles and stress in the weeks leading up to her passing. While her death is currently being described as a medical case by the family, several unanswered questions continue to surround the circumstances.

Financial strain and work-related stress

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Divyanka had been under stress due to a lack of acting opportunities in films and music projects. Sources told the news portal that she was also facing financial difficulties, which had begun to weigh heavily on her.

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In fact, about 15–20 days before her death, the actress had reportedly reached out to a close acquaintance seeking financial assistance. Those close to her said she was trying to find work, frequently speaking to contacts from home about potential projects.

Haryanvi artist Binder Danoda, who recently worked with her, confirmed that she had been worried about her professional situation. He shared that while she remained dedicated to her craft, there were moments when she spoke about challenges related to work and finances.

Shift from Gurugram to Ghaziabad

Amid these struggles, Divyanka had moved out of Gurugram and had been staying at her family home in Ghaziabad for the past few weeks. During this time, she continued trying to secure work.

Her last public appearance was reportedly at a live show in Sirsa, where she performed alongside singer Masoom Sharma.

Death surrounded by unanswered questions

The report further stated that as per her family, Divyanka was alone in her room on Tuesday night when she is believed to have suffered a heart attack. They claim she collapsed, hit her head, and sustained internal injuries that led to her death.

However, the absence of a post-mortem and the fact that no police complaint was filed has raised concerns. Her last rites were conducted the very next morning, leaving many in the industry unaware of her passing until it was reported through media and social platforms.

Family response

Divyanka’s brother, Deepanshu, reportedly stated that the family had no prior discussion with her regarding stress or work-related concerns. According to him, she was found unconscious at home, and by the time they reached her, she had already passed away.

He also added that the family does not suspect any foul play and does not wish to pursue further discussion on the matter.

Divyanka's work front

Despite recent struggles, Divyanka had been actively working. She had recently completed shooting for the film Angad alongside Binder Danoda, although its release date is yet to be announced.

Over the years, she featured in several Haryanvi songs, including Bateu Haryana Te, Kangan Bholi Ke, Badmashan Ka Byah, and Villain Again. She had also collaborated with well-known artists like Masoom Sharma and Amit Saini Rohtakiya.

Known for her on-screen presence and popularity on social media, Divyanka had built a strong fan base, especially after gaining traction on platforms like TikTok.