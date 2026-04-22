Haryanvi Actress Divyanka Sirohi's 'Shiva Take Me With You' Post Goes Viral After Her Untimely Death Due To Heart Attack |

The untimely demise of actress Divyanka Sirohi has left the Haryanvi entertainment industry in shock. The actress passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Amid news of her death, one of her pinned Instagram posts has gone viral on social media, with fans flooding the comment section with "RIP" messages after noticing the caption.

Divyanka had shared the post in June 2023. In the photo, she is seen wearing a blue jacket with a maroon turban. She captioned it, "POV : Shiva take me with you."

Since this was her pinned post and appears at the top of her profile, users began filling the comments section with condolence messages. One user wrote, "RIP." Another commented, "Why are many young people getting heart attacks these days?" Others wrote, "Gone too soon but never forgotten." Messages like "miss you" and "Om Shanti" also continued to pour in.

Divyanka Sirohi Death Reason

Haryanvi star Divyanka passed away at the age of 30 after reportedly suffering a sudden heart attack. As per reports, the incident took place at her residence in Ghaziabad, where she experienced a medical emergency and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Divyanka Sirohi Last Rites

The late actress’s last rites will reportedly be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2026, in Ghaziabad.

Born in November 1996, Divyanka Sirohi hailed from Bulandshahr. She completed her graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, and later pursued an MBA from Sikkim. She featured in over 50 Haryanvi songs and shared screen space with popular names like Masoom Sharma, KD, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and others.

Talking about her fame on TikTok, she said, "I had a passion for acting and dancing since childhood. I made a video on TikTok wearing a blue suit around Diwali on Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma's song Meri Mammi Nu Pasand Ni Tu, which went viral because of my expressions," as per TOI.