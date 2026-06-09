Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor REACTS To Fan Asking If He Quit Acting After 4-Year Absence From Films: 'People Are Used To Actors Doing Multiple…'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Quitting Acting | Photo Via Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of actor Anil Kapoor and brother of actor Sonam Kapoor, who made his acting debut in 2016 with Mirzya, has been away from films for the past four years, with his last appearance being in the Netflix film Thar (2022). Amid his absence from films, a fan questioned whether he had stepped away from acting while also praising him on social media, prompting a sharp response from Harsh.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Quitting Acting

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, called Harsh "extremely talented", stating that even though his films did not become big blockbusters, he should keep "hustling".

In response, Harsh wrote: "I haven’t stepped back at all. Been working on a new one since the day Thar released. It took five years to get Thar made. It took many years for Vikram to make Bhavesh, and it's taken me two to three years now to finish this film I'm working on, which I finish filming on June 30. I'm also producing it."

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Calls Upcoming Film 'Extremely Unique'

He added, "I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year. If you want films like Bhavesh and Thar and AK vs AK/Ray, it's not going to happen once or twice a year. That's just the reality. But thank you, and the new film is the best one yet, 100%. It's extremely unique."

Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that the actor will play a real life character in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. However, after years of being in development, the film eventually got shelved in April 2025.

As of now, Harsh has not officially announced any new project.