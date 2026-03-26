Harry Potter Trailer: 'Nostalgic', 'Nowhere Near The OG'; HBO's Series Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Harry Potter Trailer | Instagram

Harry Potter was a film series based on novels by J. K. Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione), and Rupert Grint (Ron) became household names after portraying the famous characters. Now, Harry Potter is all set to return as an HBO series, and it will feature new child actors. The trailer of the series has been released, and well, it has grabbed everyone's attention.

While internationally the show will premiere on HBO, in India, the audience can watch it on Jio Hotstar. While sharing the trailer, the OTT platform posted, "A new era of Hogwarts begins. The HBO Original Series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres this December (sic)." Watch the trailer below...

Netizens React To Harry Potter Series Trailer

Well, the trailer of Harry Potter series has received mixed response. A netizen commented, "Nostalgia Wow What A Experience it is (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "I am literally in tears right now. for a moment lets keep the OG harry potter cast aside and welcome this new cast. acc to me the trailer was beautiful and if u ask me i am living my childhood again, i am very very excited for this (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "No One Can't Replace Original Cast Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Harry Potter New Cast

Talking about the new cast of Harry Potter, Dominic McLaughlin will be seen as Harry, Alastair Stout will play the character of Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton will be portraying the role of Hermione Granger.

Harry Potter Series Release Date

While the trailer has been released, the official release date has not yet been announced. The makers have only revealed that it will premiere during Christmas 2026.

Well, after watching the trailer, we surely have high expectations from the series.