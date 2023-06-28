 Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stanković TROLLED For Steamy And Bold Photos, Netizens Say 'Sharam Karo'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHardik Pandya, Natasa Stanković TROLLED For Steamy And Bold Photos, Netizens Say 'Sharam Karo'

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stanković TROLLED For Steamy And Bold Photos, Netizens Say 'Sharam Karo'

In the photos, Natasa is seen wearing a sultry black and white striped dress with a plunging neckline

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife, model-actress and digital creator Natasa Stanković recently took the internet by storm as she shared a couple of bold and steamy pictures from their intimate photoshoot on Instagram.

In the photos, the couple is seen teasing a passionate kiss while getting cosy with each other as they posed on a couch.

While Hardik is seen wearing a black shirt, Natasa wore a sultry striped black and white dress with a plunging neckline. "Je t’aime’," Natasa captioned her post, which means 'I love you' in French.

Netizens troll Natasa-Hardik

Soon after Natasa shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. However, a section of social media users trolled the couple for the pictures.

"Yahi sab karo pati ko practice pe bhej ne ki jagah," a user wrote, where another commented, "Pehle ye krlo pandya bhai worldcup to roj hota hai practice kbhi bhi kr lenge."

"Bhai cricket pe dhyan de ye sab mooh maaya hai," read another comment.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya hits 25 million followers on Instagram, answers 25 questions from Natasa Stankovic;...
article-image

"Arey aapke patidev ko bolo test ki taiyaari kre aur test mein waapisi kre," another user wrote.

One od the users wrote, "Planning of next baby", whereas another asked, "Sharam naam ki cheez hai kuch?"

When Natasa and Hardik renewed wedding vows

Natasa tied the knot with Hardik in 2020 and the two are doting parents to their three-year-old son Agastya. They renewed their wedding vows recently and even got married according to Hindu rituals in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, after they tied the knot in a private ceremony at home during the Covid-19 lockdown in January 2020.

The star couple posted several pictures and videos from their beautiful and lavish wedding festivities on social media.

Read Also
Tamannaah Bhatia TROLLED For Steamy Kissing Scene With Vijay Varma In Lust Stories 2: 'Shame On You'...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhumi Pednekar Makes RARE Appearance With Boyfriend Yash Kataria At Mumbai Airport - WATCH

Bhumi Pednekar Makes RARE Appearance With Boyfriend Yash Kataria At Mumbai Airport - WATCH

72 Hoorain Controversy: Ashoke Pandit Slams CBFC & Prasoon Joshi For Rejecting Trailer, Says 'We'll...

72 Hoorain Controversy: Ashoke Pandit Slams CBFC & Prasoon Joshi For Rejecting Trailer, Says 'We'll...

Video: Ameesha Patel Visits Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release

Video: Ameesha Patel Visits Mumbai’s Mahim Dargah Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stanković TROLLED For Steamy And Bold Photos, Netizens Say 'Sharam Karo'

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stanković TROLLED For Steamy And Bold Photos, Netizens Say 'Sharam Karo'

72 Hoorain: 'Censor Board Asked To Remove Some Words, Scenes From Trailer But Not Film', Says Ashoke...

72 Hoorain: 'Censor Board Asked To Remove Some Words, Scenes From Trailer But Not Film', Says Ashoke...