Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stanković TROLLED For Steamy And Bold Photos, Netizens Say 'Sharam Karo'

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife, model-actress and digital creator Natasa Stanković recently took the internet by storm as she shared a couple of bold and steamy pictures from their intimate photoshoot on Instagram.

In the photos, the couple is seen teasing a passionate kiss while getting cosy with each other as they posed on a couch.

While Hardik is seen wearing a black shirt, Natasa wore a sultry striped black and white dress with a plunging neckline. "Je t’aime’," Natasa captioned her post, which means 'I love you' in French.

Netizens troll Natasa-Hardik

Soon after Natasa shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. However, a section of social media users trolled the couple for the pictures.

"Yahi sab karo pati ko practice pe bhej ne ki jagah," a user wrote, where another commented, "Pehle ye krlo pandya bhai worldcup to roj hota hai practice kbhi bhi kr lenge."

"Bhai cricket pe dhyan de ye sab mooh maaya hai," read another comment.

"Arey aapke patidev ko bolo test ki taiyaari kre aur test mein waapisi kre," another user wrote.

One od the users wrote, "Planning of next baby", whereas another asked, "Sharam naam ki cheez hai kuch?"

When Natasa and Hardik renewed wedding vows

Natasa tied the knot with Hardik in 2020 and the two are doting parents to their three-year-old son Agastya. They renewed their wedding vows recently and even got married according to Hindu rituals in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, after they tied the knot in a private ceremony at home during the Covid-19 lockdown in January 2020.

The star couple posted several pictures and videos from their beautiful and lavish wedding festivities on social media.