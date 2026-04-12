'Hard To Put Into Words...': Priyanka Chopra Pays Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Says Her Loss Feels Like 'Losing Piece Of Childhood'

Priyanka Chopra Says Asha Bhosle’s Voice Was 'A Constant' | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra penned an emotional note remembering singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday (April 12) at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, a day after being hospitalised, saying her loss feels like losing a piece of childhood, memories, and home, and adding that Asha Bhosle’s voice was not just part of Indian music but the backdrop of people’s lives, playing through homes, family celebrations, heartbreaks, joy, and both quiet and loud moments that became memories before one even realised it.

Priyanka Chopra Says Asha Bhosle’s Voice Was ‘A Constant’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a photo with Asha and wrote, "For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn’t simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there. It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation."

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'Your Voice Will Live Where All True Legends Do...'

Further, Priyanka thanked Bhosle for a lifetime of songs, feelings, and beauty, calling her one of the greatest gifts music has ever known, and added, "Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts."

When Asha Bhosle Picked Priyanka Chopra For Her Biopic

Meanwhile, in a 2018 interview with Bombay Times, Asha was asked which actress could portray her in a biopic, to which she named Priyanka and also mentioned Kangana Ranaut as possible choices.

Asha Bhosle Funeral Details

The funeral will take place on Monday (April 13). People can pay their last respects from 11 am at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.