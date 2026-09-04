Happy Janmashtami 2026: From Kangana Ranaut Making Bhog To Mouni Roy Visiting ISKCON, Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To Fans- Photos & Videos |

Bollywood celebrities joined fans in celebrating Janmashtami 2026, taking to social media to share festive wishes, devotional posts and glimpses of their celebrations. From Kangana Ranaut preparing bhog for the occasion to Mouni Roy sharing a heartfelt message for Lord Krishna, each one celebrated the occasion in their own special way. On September 4, several stars marked the auspicious occasion with prayers, pictures and heartfelt messages, spreading festive cheer among their followers while seeking blessings from Lord Krishna.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of herself preparing bhog for Lord Krishna. The actress and BJP MP celebrated Janmashtami at her mother's house and also gave fans a glimpse of the beautifully decorated deity.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy celebrated Janmashtami at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. Sharing a glimpse of her celebrations, she wrote, “Janmashtami ke shubh avsar par aap sabhi ko hardik shubhkamnayein. Jai Shri Krishna, Radhe Radhe. Aaj ka din sabse zyada blissful raha.”

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit wished her fans on Janmashtami by resharing a post on her Instagram Story. The post read, “May Lord Krishna's blessings light your path and fill your days with happiness. Wishing you love, peace and prosperity always.”

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor also joined the celebrations by wishing her fans a Happy Janmashtami. The actress shared a festive post on her Instagram Story to mark the auspicious occasion.

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani shared an AI-generated video showing him performing pooja and receiving blessings from Lord Krishna. Wishing his followers on the festival, he wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Janmashtami, may the divine grace of Shri Krishna always light your way.”

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik uploaded a video of herself eating ice cream while wishing fans "Happy Janmashtami" and adding, "I'm celebrating it in my hometown with some ice cream." The actress then turned around the camera to give fans a glimpse of her hometown.