 Hanumankind To Make Acting Debut In Rifle Club After Success Of Big Dawgs, Anurag Kashyap Shares FIRST Look
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHanumankind To Make Acting Debut In Rifle Club After Success Of Big Dawgs, Anurag Kashyap Shares FIRST Look

Hanumankind To Make Acting Debut In Rifle Club After Success Of Big Dawgs, Anurag Kashyap Shares FIRST Look

Rapper Hanumankind, who recently shot to international fame with his superhit English song "Big Dawgs", is set to make his acting debut in Aashiq Abu's upcoming film "Rifle Club".

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Rapper Hanumankind, who recently shot to international fame with his superhit English song "Big Dawgs", is set to make his acting debut in Aashiq Abu's upcoming film "Rifle Club". In the Malayalam movie, the Bengaluru-based recording artiste will play Bheera, the volatile son of a character played by Anurag Kashyap.

Abu made the announcement on his official Instagram page on Sunday. "Introducing @hanumankind as Bheera. #RifleClubMovie hitting theatres soon!" the director captioned the rapper's first look poster.

FPJ Shorts
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)
Read Also
Meet Hanumankind, The Kerala Born Rapper Whose 'Big Dawgs' Has Surpassed Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like...
article-image

Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, became a global sensation after his song "Big Dawgs" received a raving response upon its release on July 10. It has garnered over 57 million views on YouTube and it currently ranks number 4 on the list of global top music videos.

The song, penned and composed by the artiste, gained popularity for its political lyrics on the theme of identity and its creative music video set within a classic carnival attraction known as the 'wall of death'.

The music video of "Big Dawgs" is produced by Kalmi Reddy and directed by Bijoy Shetty.

Previously, Hanumankind's gansta rap song "The Last Dance" -- composed by Sushin Shyam -- featured in the soundtrack of the Malayalam action comedy "Aavesham" starring Fahadh Faasil.

Read Also
Anurag Kashyap To Make His Malayalam Acting Debut With Aashiq Abu's Rifle Club
article-image

"Rifle Club" also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar'...

'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar'...

Hanumankind To Make Acting Debut In Rifle Club After Success Of Big Dawgs, Anurag Kashyap Shares...

Hanumankind To Make Acting Debut In Rifle Club After Success Of Big Dawgs, Anurag Kashyap Shares...

Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar'...

Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar'...

Mukke Paye Si Review: Even B Praak's Melody Couldn't Save Sunny Kaushal, Neha Sharma's 'Love & Loss'...

Mukke Paye Si Review: Even B Praak's Melody Couldn't Save Sunny Kaushal, Neha Sharma's 'Love & Loss'...

Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film

Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film