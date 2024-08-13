Meet Hanumankind, The Kerela Born Rapper Whose 'Big Dawgs' Has Surpassed Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 13, 2024
You surely must have come across the latest rap called 'Big Dawgs' that has taken the internet by the storm. That too, at a global platform
All images from Instagram
'Big Dawgs' is a rap song by Sooraj Cherukat aka Hanumankind. He has emerged as a strong force in the global hip-hip scene soon after his music video was released
'Big Dawgs' is a track that was released just three weeks ago. The music, the rap and the electrifying video has captivated audiences mind and heart. Not only in India, but globally
The music video of this songs has been shot inside the 'wall of death' making it a visual treat. The video has received 42 million views up until now and is globally trending on number four
Hanumankind's track hit the hip-hop scene like a storm and it only kept getting viral. So much so that it has surpassed Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'
The 32 year old was born in Kerela but has relocated to several countries with his parents before finally settling in Houston, Texas. He cam to India to pursue his degree and began moonlighting as a rapper under the name of Hanumankind.
Rapping was not even in his 5 year plan. What started as a mere interest has currently made him a global sensation