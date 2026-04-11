 Hansika Motwani Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Suit Against Ex-Sister-In-Law Muskaan Nancy James Over Domestic Violence Claims, Seeks Apology
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Hansika Motwani Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Suit Against Ex-Sister-In-Law Muskaan Nancy James Over Domestic Violence Claims, Seeks Apology

Hansika Motwani has approached a Mumbai court seeking Rs 2 crore in damages from Muskaan Nancy James over alleged defamation. Hansika claimed the accusations were made to avoid repaying a Rs 27 lakh loan and sought a public apology, while denying involvement in her brother's marital disputes.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
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Hansika Motwani Sues Sister-In-Law For Defamation | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Hansika Motwani, who recently divorced businessman Sohael Khaturiya after their 2022 wedding, has approached a Mumbai sessions court seeking Rs 2 crore in damages, filing a defamation suit against her estranged sister-in-law, TV actress Muskaan Nancy James, who had accused Hansika and her brother Prashant Motwani of domestic violence, as well as interference in her marriage, financial demands, and alleged property fraud involving Hansika and her mother-in-law Jyoti Motwani.

Hansika Motwani Files ₹2 Cr Defamation Suit Against Muskaan Nancy James

According to NDTV, the plea asks the court to stop Muskaan from making more statements against Hansika and to order a public apology, as Hansika claims the allegations are false and meant to harm her image. Motwani alleged that Muskaan made the claims to avoid repaying an alleged Rs 27 lakh loan, stating the amount was borrowed during her marriage to Prashant Motwani and remains unpaid despite repeated requests.

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The case is expected to be heard at the Dindoshi Sessions Court in due course.

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Domestic Abuse Charges Against Hansika & Prashant

In 2025, Hansika, along with her brother Prashant Motwani, faced legal issues after Prashant's estranged wife Nancy , accused him of domestic violence and filed an FIR against him, their mother Mona Motwani, and Hansika at Amboli Police Station on December 18, 2024, under sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her FIR, Muskaan shared that due to domestic violence, she developed Bell’s Palsy. This condition causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face.

Muskaan and Prashant tied the knot in 2020 but separated in 2022.

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