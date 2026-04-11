Hansika Motwani Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Suit Against Ex-Sister-In-Law Muskaan Nancy James Over Domestic Violence Claims, Seeks Apology

The case is expected to be heard at the Dindoshi Sessions Court in due course.

Domestic Abuse Charges Against Hansika & Prashant

In 2025, Hansika, along with her brother Prashant Motwani, faced legal issues after Prashant's estranged wife Nancy , accused him of domestic violence and filed an FIR against him, their mother Mona Motwani, and Hansika at Amboli Police Station on December 18, 2024, under sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her FIR, Muskaan shared that due to domestic violence, she developed Bell’s Palsy. This condition causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face.

Muskaan and Prashant tied the knot in 2020 but separated in 2022.