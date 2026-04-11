Hansika Motwani Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Suit Against Ex-Sister-In-Law Muskaan Nancy James Over Domestic Violence Claims, Seeks Apology

Actress Hansika Motwani, who recently divorced businessman Sohael Khaturiya after their 2022 wedding, has approached a Mumbai sessions court seeking Rs 2 crore in damages, filing a defamation suit against her estranged sister-in-law, TV actress Muskaan Nancy James, who had accused Hansika and her brother Prashant Motwani of domestic violence, as well as interference in her marriage, financial demands, and alleged property fraud involving Hansika and her mother-in-law Jyoti Motwani.
Hansika Motwani Files ₹2 Cr Defamation Suit Against Muskaan Nancy James
According to NDTV, the plea asks the court to stop Muskaan from making more statements against Hansika and to order a public apology, as Hansika claims the allegations are false and meant to harm her image. Motwani alleged that Muskaan made the claims to avoid repaying an alleged Rs 27 lakh loan, stating the amount was borrowed during her marriage to Prashant Motwani and remains unpaid despite repeated requests.