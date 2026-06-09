'Hania Aamir Lag Rahi Hai': Badshah Shares Pictures With A Mystery Girl; Netizens Wonder If She Is The Pakistani Actress

Badshah With Mystery Girl | Instagram

Singer Badshah's recent Instagram post has grabbed everyone's attention. He shared a few pictures in which he is posing with a mystery girl. As the face of the girl is not visible in the photos, netizens are speculating whether she is Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Badshah captioned the post, "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Netizens React To Badshah's Pictures With Mystery Girl

Reacting to the pictures, a netizen commented, "Is this Hania Amir? (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Hania Amir lag rhi hai (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Bhai ye pados se he ya India (sic)." Check out the posts below...

Well, it is not yet known whether this post of Badshah is for one of his upcoming songs, or if he is all set to announce his relationship. Let's wait and watch!

Well, we don't think that the girl in the picture is Hania, as Pakistani artists are banned from working in India. So, Badshah might not collaborate with Hania.

Badshah Wedding

Meanwhile, a few months ago, Badshah made headlines because of his alleged marriage. The actor reportedly married Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony, and their wedding pictures and videos surfaced online. However, neither Badshah nor Isha has issued an official statement confirming the wedding.

Read Also Rapper Badshah's Chandigarh Club Sealed Over Alleged Violations Of Building Regulations

Badshah Songs

Badshah's last Bollywood song was Humne Wahi Lagaya Dil in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. It received a good response from the audience. Meanwhile, his last single was Ban Ja Tu, which was released in May this year.

We are sure his fans are eagerly waiting to know which will be his next song, and they are also curious to know