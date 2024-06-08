 Hamaare Barah's Ankita Dwivedi On Receiving Threats: 'Everyone Is..'
Hamaare Barah's Ankita Dwivedi On Receiving Threats: 'Everyone Is..'

Ankita Dwivedi, who is all set to appear in Anu Kapoor's 'Hamaare Barah,' speaks about receiving threats for the film and also reveals how is she tackling the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

The film Hamare Baarah has been embroiled in controversy ahead of its release. The film’s cast and producers have become the target of online threats. Actress Ankita Dwivedi who is all set to make her debut with the film as Rukhsaar also shared her opinion on the trolling happening post the teaser launch.

article-image

Ankita says,"I’m not heavily involved on social media, but whenever I do check it, I notice many people engaging with my posts and reels. Negative comments don't affect me because I believe we're on the right path, and I understand that those who troll may not fully grasp the concept of the film. It seems that some people use social media as an outlet for their frustrations, which can sometimes lead to negative remarks. I approach this with empathy, hoping they find more positive ways to express themselves while staying focused on spreading positivity and understanding through our work."

Sharing a message for the audience, the actress says,"I would request people to watch the film, before making any judgment. The film is about family values, women’s rights and population. It’s a beautifully crafted story with its emotional ups and downs. I’m sure the audience will love it when they watch it."

Hamaare Barah, helmed by Anu Kapoor has been in the controversies ever since the poster and teaser of the film have been released.

article-image

