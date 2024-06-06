Mumbai: Bombay HC Constitutes 3-Member Committee To Review Annu Kapoor Starrer 'Hamare Barah'

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursady directed constitution of a three-member committee to review the Annu Kapoor starrer ‘Hamare Barah’ and submit its findings by Friday. The committee will comprise independent persons, including one from the Muslim community.

The court also lifted the stay on the release of the movie which is caught in the eye of storm for its alleged portrayal of a minority community in bad light. The movie was was slated to release on June 7. The HC, on Wednesday had deferred the release to June 14, while hearing a plea by one Azhar Tamboli contending that trailer of the movie portrayed the communuty in bad light. The petition raise dobjection to two trailers of the movie on social media.

The court has also directed the makers to remove the trailers from social media. On Thursday, the makers of the movie approached a vacation bench of Justices Kamal Khata and Rajesh Patil seeking lifting of the stay on the release of the movie saying that they have distributed the movie to over 600 theatres in the country and the tickets have been sold.

Senior advocate Rahul Narichania, appearing for the makers of the movie, opposed the plea contending that this was appealing against the CBFC’s decision which would set a bad president. Clarifying that teasers and not trailers were released, Narichania said that one would have to see the entire movie to decide whether it affect religious sentiments. “Has the ‘trailer’ caused any chaos? Has anybody come on the streets and protested? This is only one person saying religious sentiments could be hurt. It is subjective. This is not the theme of the movie,” Narichania added.

When the bench suggested that only after the movie is viewed it could decide, CBFC counsel Advait Sethna said that an expert committee could be set up to review the film and give its findings. “The three member committee would be of independent person, including one from the legal field and one from the community,” Sethna added. “I may feel bad about a movie, but can I challenge it. Someone has to see the legality also,” he added.

Sethna emphasised that the film was given U/A certification after refviewing it at two level by expert committees. Citing example of movie ‘I Killed Bapu’, Sethna said, “Such movies keep coming hence we have to take utmost care.”

The judges then asked to review the movie by a three-member expert committe and submit its findings noting, “We are looking at balancing both equities.” The HC then kept the matter for hearing on friday at 9am.