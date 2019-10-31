Halloween or cameo? Did Preity Zinta just confirm she's in 'Dabbang 3'?

Actress Preity Zinta took to Instagram to promote the upcoming film of her Chori Chori Chupke Chupke co-star Salman Khan. Salman Khan will soon be seen on the big screen with the film Dabangg 3, which is slated to release in December. The actor will be seen reprising his character of Chulbul Pandey.

On the occasion of Halloween, Preity Zinta posted a picture with Salman Khan dressed as Chulbul Pandey. Preity, too, is dressed up as a police officer. Sharing a picture of the two with their back facing the camera, Preity Zinta wrote, “This Halloween I met someone special in U.P???? बोलो कौन ? Socho aur bolo?#HappyHalloween #police #surprise #dabangg3 #ting”