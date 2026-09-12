Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Show Jump On Saturday?

Haiwaan Box Office Collection | Instagram

Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, was released on Friday. The film's pre-release buzz was strictly decent, and even the advance booking was not up to the mark. On its first day, the film collected Rs. 3 crore net in India, which was surely a disappointing amount. Haiwaan has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and now, all eyes are on the film's Saturday collection.

Well, as per early estimates, we can expect that Haiwaan might not show a jump at the box office. In fact, the numbers might drop, and it could collect around Rs. 2-2.50 crore at the box office on Saturday. However, if the footfalls in the late evening and night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well. But, for now, we can expect the movie to earn around Rs. 5-5.50 crore net at the box office in India in two days.

Haiwaan Worldwide Gross Collection

Haiwaan has not received a great response overseas as well. It earned only Rs. 1 crore gross, taking the worldwide gross total for Day 1 to Rs. 4.60 crore.

Haiwaan Budget

According to reports, Haiwaan is made on a budget of Rs. 100-115 crore. Well, the movie clearly needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office in the coming days, or it will become a flop.

Haiwaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Haiwaan is not a bad film, but it is also not a great film. If you have watched Oppam, then you might feel the film offers nothing new apart from a few new scenes and different actors. But if you haven't watched Oppam, then you can surely watch Haiwaan once, as you won't be disappointed. It is a treat for Saif's fans, and Akkians will also be happy with this movie, even though Akshay has a small role in it."