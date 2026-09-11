Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Expected To Take A Low Opening

Haiwaan Box Office Collection | YouTube

Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, released on Friday, September 11, 2026. The film's pre-release buzz was average, and even the advance booking was not up to the mark. Haiwaan, which is a remake of the Malayalam movie Oppam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience, and the movie is expected to take a low opening at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 2.50-3 crore at the box office on its first day, which is surely not a great amount for a movie directed by Priyadarshan and featuring Saif and Akshay. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Haiwaan Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, according to reports, Haiwaan was made on a budget of Rs. 100-115 crore. So, an opening of around Rs. 3 crore would surely be a disappointing amount.

According to reports, the film has already recovered around 70% of its budget through non-theatrical rights sales. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Haiwaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Haiwaan is not a bad film, but it is also not a great film. If you have watched Oppam, then you might feel the film offers nothing new apart from a few new scenes and different actors. But if you haven't watched Oppam, then you can surely watch Haiwaan once, as you won't be disappointed. It is a treat for Saif's fans, and Akkians will also be happy with this movie, even though Akshay has a small role in it."

Let's wait and watch how much Haiwaan will collect at the box office during its first weekend.