 Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Expected To Take A Low Opening
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Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Expected To Take A Low Opening

Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is expected to collect Rs. 2.50-3 crore on its opening day, as per early estimates. The September 11 release saw average pre-release buzz and weak advance bookings. The Oppam remake has received mixed to negative reviews, though stronger footfalls during night shows could lift its first-day collection.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Expected To Take A Low Opening
Haiwaan Box Office Collection | YouTube

Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, released on Friday, September 11, 2026. The film's pre-release buzz was average, and even the advance booking was not up to the mark. Haiwaan, which is a remake of the Malayalam movie Oppam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience, and the movie is expected to take a low opening at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 2.50-3 crore at the box office on its first day, which is surely not a great amount for a movie directed by Priyadarshan and featuring Saif and Akshay. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

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Haiwaan Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, according to reports, Haiwaan was made on a budget of Rs. 100-115 crore. So, an opening of around Rs. 3 crore would surely be a disappointing amount.

According to reports, the film has already recovered around 70% of its budget through non-theatrical rights sales. However, there's no confirmation about it.

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Haiwaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Haiwaan is not a bad film, but it is also not a great film. If you have watched Oppam, then you might feel the film offers nothing new apart from a few new scenes and different actors. But if you haven't watched Oppam, then you can surely watch Haiwaan once, as you won't be disappointed. It is a treat for Saif's fans, and Akkians will also be happy with this movie, even though Akshay has a small role in it."

Let's wait and watch how much Haiwaan will collect at the box office during its first weekend.

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