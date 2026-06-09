Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Peddi Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Both Movies Show Jump On Tuesday After Monday Drop?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Peddi Box Office Collection | Instagram

Last Thursday, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi was released in theatres, and it took a bumper opening at the box office. On Friday, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released, and it took an average start at the box office. During the weekend, Peddi performed well at the box office, but Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai failed to make a mark.

On Monday, both movies showed a drop at the box office, and now, all eyes are on Tuesday's collection. On Tuesdays, films show a jump in numbers, as due to affordable ticket pricing, the footfalls are better.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Peddi, in five days, including paid previews, collected Rs. 169.70 crore net at the box office in India. On its day six, as per early estimates, the film is expected to earn around Rs. 8-10 crore. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on Monday collected Rs. 3.50 crore net in India, taking the four-day total to Rs. 27.50 crore. Now, on its day five, we can expect the Varun Dhawan starrer to stay steady at the box office and collect around Rs. 3-3.50 crore.

Well, the movie's performance at the box office is very underwhelming.

Peddi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Peddi and wrote, "This weekend, do yourself a favour. Postpone that pedicure session and rather, treat and indulge yourself and your family in the ‘Peddi-cure’ session! Highly recommended!"

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has received mostly negative reviews from critics. The FPJ reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a typical David Dhawan entertainer, but very little of the magic. The story is predictable, many jokes feel rehearsed, and several punchlines fail to land. While a few comic scenes in the second half manage to bring genuine laughs, they aren't enough to save the film."