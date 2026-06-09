Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan's Romantic Comedy Witnesses 61% Drop, Earns ₹3.50 Crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, hit theatres on June 5 but has received a lukewarm response from audiences. While some social media users have labelled the film "cringe", others have criticised its outdated humour and jokes. The film's box office performance has also been underwhelming.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, on Day 4, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai witnessed a noticeable decline in collections on its first Monday at the box office. The romantic entertainer earned Rs 3.50 crore net in India on Day 4, reflecting the typical weekday slowdown after its opening weekend.

The film's Day 4 earnings represent a 61.1% drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 9 crore net, indicating that the movie faced a tough Monday test despite a decent weekend run. The collection came from 7,835 shows across the country, as occupancy levels dipped compared with the previous three days.

Despite the decline, the film has managed to maintain a respectable cumulative total. With the latest figures, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has now collected Rs 27.50 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 32.93 crore.

As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 42.43 crore. While the first Monday drop is significant, the film remains on track to cross the Rs 50 crore worldwide mark if it holds reasonably well during the rest of the week.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and wrote, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a typical David Dhawan entertainer, but very little of the magic. The story is predictable, many jokes feel rehearsed, and several punchlines fail to land. While a few comic scenes in the second half manage to bring genuine laughs, they aren't enough to save the film."