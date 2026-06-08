Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan Starrer Underperforms During Its First Weekend; Collects ₹24 Crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3 | YouTube

David Dhawan's last film as a director, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, was released on Friday. The film stars his son Varun Dhawan as the lead, along with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film's trailer and songs had created a decent pre-release buzz, but it received mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences, and the movie has failed to make a mark at the box office during its first weekend.

According to Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected Rs. 7.50 crore net at the box office in India on its first day. The film didn't show any growth on Saturday and collected the same amount. On Sunday, it did show a minimal jump in numbers and earned Rs. 9 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 24 crore, which is a disappointing number.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Worldwide Collection

When it comes to the gross worldwide collection, the David Dhawan directorial has collected Rs. 37.30 crore, which is also not a great number. So, even overseas, the film has failed to make a mark.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Budget

According to reports, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is made on a budget of Rs. 50-55 crore. So, to become an average grosser or a hit at the box office, the movie needs to collect a good amount on Monday and maintain well during the weekdays.

Will Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai pass the Monday test? Let's wait and watch.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a typical David Dhawan entertainer, but very little of the magic. The story is predictable, many jokes feel rehearsed, and several punchlines fail to land. While a few comic scenes in the second half manage to bring genuine laughs, they aren't enough to save the film."