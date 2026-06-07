Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan's Film Sees Dip, Earns ₹7.25 Crore Nett In India

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai hit theatres on June 5 but has received a lukewarm response from audiences. While some social media users have labelled the film 'cringe,' others have criticised its outdated humour and jokes. The film's box office performance has also been underwhelming. After opening to a decent Rs 7.50 crore, it witnessed a drop on its second day.Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned Rs 7.25 crore nett in India on Day 2 from 8,813 shows, registering a 3.3% drop from its opening-day collection of Rs 7.50 crore. With this, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 17.70 crore, while its total India nett collection has reached Rs 14.75 crore.

In the overseas market, the film collected Rs 3 crore on its second day, taking its total overseas gross earnings to Rs 5.50 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has climbed to Rs 23.20 crore so far.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and wrote, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has all the ingredients of a typical David Dhawan entertainer, but very little of the magic. The story is predictable, many jokes feel rehearsed, and several punchlines fail to land. While a few comic scenes in the second half manage to bring genuine laughs, they aren't enough to save the film."

All eyes are now on the film's first Sunday collections, which will be crucial in determining whether it can recover from its slow start. A strong Sunday performance could help improve its opening weekend total, while another underwhelming day may make it difficult for the film to sustain itself in the coming week.