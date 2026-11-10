'Gussa Aata Hai, But...': Debina Bonnerjee Opens Up About Postpartum Body-Shaming Trolls Amid Katrina Kaif Controversy- EXCLUSIVE

Debina Bonnerjee Defends Women Facing Postpartum Weight-Shaming Amid Katrina Kaif Row | YouTube

Actress Debina Bonnerjee has opened up about postpartum body-shaming and the impact of insensitive comments on women, amid the controversy surrounding Katrina Kaif’s appearance and postpartum weight gain, who had faced a wave of appearance-based criticism following her public appearance at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in September 2026, with several social media users commenting on her body and physical transformation after motherhood.

Debina Bonnerjee On Postpartum Weight-Shaming

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Debina shared her perspective on how seemingly casual remarks can affect someone depending on the situation they are going through. She said, "Ek udta hua comment aake aapko gandi tarah se hit karein, you never know, but you should be aware as to what is happening in your life, which situation are you in, it is fixable? Then fix it."

Check out Debina Bonnerjee's exclusive chat:

'Gussa Aata Hai...'

The actress also spoke about the frustration women experience when their efforts to lose postpartum weight are questioned. Sharing her own experience as a mother of two, she said, “Pehle sunke aise gussa aata hai ki I am a mom, delivered two kids. After delivery and you reach a certain age, body waisa react nahi karta hai. Body changes, hormones change.”

She further explained that the ongoing discussions are also encouraging people to understand the circumstances behind such comments. Debina also touched upon the conversation around motherhood after 40 and pregnancy, recalling her own experience with infertility. She said that when she was struggling with infertility, she was unsure whether she would ever have a positive outcome.

According to her, while discussions around pregnancy after 40 should be responsible, they should also take into account the experiences of women who are hoping to become mothers.