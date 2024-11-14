Gunner OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Luke Hemsworth, Morgan Freeman's Film Online

Gunner OTT Release Date | Trailer

Gunner is an action-thriller film starring Luke Hemsworth as Lee Gunner and Morgan Freeman as Kendrick Ryker in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on August 16, 2024. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Gunnar?

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. It is also available on Apple TV+ and Vudu.

Story of Gunnar

The film revolves around a war veteran, Colonel Lee Gunner, who decides to make a camping trip with his sons, Luke and Travis, in order to reconnect with the military, but everything changes when his sons get kidnapped by a dangerous gang of violent bikers after accidentally stumbling upon to massive drug operations. What happens when he decides to track down the gang? Will he be able to save his sons?

All about Gunner

Gunner is written by Gary Scott Thompson and directed by Dimitri Logothetis. The film ensembles actors, including Luke Hemsworth as Lee Gunner, Morgan Freeman as Kendrick Ryker, Joseph Baena as Wally, Connor DeWolfe as Travis Gunner, Joseph Baena as Wally, Maurice P Kerry as Sean Keller, and Yulia Klass as Claire, among others.

It is produced by Joel Shapiro and Dimitri Logothetis under the banner of 120dB Films, Acme Rocket Fuel, and magiCity Studios. The music of the film is composed by Mocean Worker.