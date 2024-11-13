 Back To Black OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Back to Black is a biographical and musical film starring Marisa Abela as English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. It also stars Jack O'Connell and Eddie Marsan, among others. The film, which will be released on OTT in November 2024, revolves around Winehouse, highlighting her struggles and achievements in Camden as she created her landmark album, Back to Black

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Back To Black OTT Release Date | Trailer

Back to Black is a biographical and musical film. It features Marisa Abela, who plays the role of English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. It also stars Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan, and Lesley Manville, among others.

The film, which is named after Winehouse's 2006 hit album, was released in theatres on April 11, 2024, and it received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. It is set to stream on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Back to Black?

The film is set to stream on November 17, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The film tells the story of singer Amy Winehouse, highlighting her struggles and achievements in Camden as she created her landmark album, Back to Black, which propelled her to international fame. It also explores her relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil, who influenced both her personal and professional life.

Cast and production of Back to Black

The film features Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, Jack O'Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil, Lesley Manville as Cynthia Levy, Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse, Sam Buchanan as Nick Shymansky, Matilda Thorpe as Auntie Melody, Ryan O'Doherty as Chris Taylor, Harley Bird as Juliette Ashby, and Spike Fearn as Tyler James, among others.

It is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh. Back to Black is bankrolled by Alison Owen, Nicky Kentish-Barnes, and Debra Hayward under the banner of Monumental Pictures and StudioCanal.

