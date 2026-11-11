Gunmaaster G9 Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Promises To Be A Massy, Romantic Entertainer; Aparshakti Khurana Steals The Show

Gunmaaster G9 Trailer: Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh Starrer Promises To Be A Massy, Romantic Entertainer | YouTube

After the super success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi fans are now eagerly waiting for his next movie, Gunmaaster G9, which is directed by Aditya Datt. The filmmaker and the actor have worked together in movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai, and the former was a musical hit. On Wednesday, the trailer of Gunmaaster G9 was released, and well, it is quite impressive.

Gunmaaster G9 trailer review

The trailer of the film keeps us hooked for those 2 minutes and 41 seconds, and it surely has some high moments. Well, the story looks very usual, about a gangster and his past and present life. However, the way the trailer has been cut and the scenes have been narrated impresses us a lot. Even the dialogues in the trailer grab our attention, and they have the full-on massy element in them.

Watch Gunmaaster G9 trailer below...

Aparshakti Khurana steals the show

When it comes to performances, it is Aparshakti Khurana who steals the show in the trailer. The actor will be seen portraying the antagonist in the movie, and he is fantastic. Emraan is back in the lover boy-gangster zone, and we are looking forward to his performance. Genelia has less screen time in the trailer, but she leaves a mark.

Storyline and expectations

The trailer of Gunmaaster G9 gives us a hint that maybe the storyline of the film would not be something new, but the way Datt has narrated it, the movie might impress us. So, let's wait and watch!

Gunmaaster G9 release date

Gunmaaster G9 is slated for November 27, 2026. The film won't be getting a solo release, as Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya is also slated to release on the same date. Interestingly, it is going to be Ayushmann vs Aparshakti at the box office.

The expectations from Gunmaaster G9 are quite high as Emraan and Aditya have teamed up after two decades.